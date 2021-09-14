Bitcoin SV (BSV) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $408.47 Million

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for approximately $156.67 or 0.00347452 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $2.95 billion and $408.47 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded down 19.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,091.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $614.34 or 0.01362423 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.68 or 0.00484973 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00044996 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003286 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000968 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,841,827 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

