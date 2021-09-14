BitBall Price Hits $0.0020 on Top Exchanges (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. In the last week, BitBall has traded down 49.9% against the U.S. dollar. BitBall has a market cap of $1.28 million and $1.77 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBall coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitBall alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,555.60 or 0.99959511 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00073606 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00008437 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00071213 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006882 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006004 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000145 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.