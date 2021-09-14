Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.10.

BIR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

TSE BIR traded down C$0.01 on Thursday, reaching C$6.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,471,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,057. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 18.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.96. Birchcliff Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.45 and a 12 month high of C$6.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.99%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

