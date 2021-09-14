BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stock Holdings Raised by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,621.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.39.

Shares of BMRN opened at $77.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.10 and its 200-day moving average is $78.91. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.65 and a 12 month high of $92.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $501.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.84 million. As a group, research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.