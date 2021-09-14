Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Trading 4.9% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) shares traded up 4.9% during trading on Tuesday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $151.00 to $165.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical traded as high as $138.68 and last traded at $138.68. 5,879 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 323,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.18.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $69.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.27.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,641,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,634,000 after buying an additional 62,830 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 24.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,691,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,460,000 after buying an additional 908,024 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,564,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,306,000 after buying an additional 22,348 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,456,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,556,000 after buying an additional 251,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 26.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,431,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,939,000 after buying an additional 295,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.45.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $92.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.55) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 858.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

