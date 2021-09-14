Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stake Trimmed by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 91.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 46,908 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,902,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. grew its stake in Biogen by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 4,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Biogen by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Biogen by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,278,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $301.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $336.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.42. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 price target on Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James upgraded Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.68.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

