Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Holdings Increased by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 32,050.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,051 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $223.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.00.

NYSE:BILL opened at $280.71 on Tuesday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $82.19 and a one year high of $301.99. The stock has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.92 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $221.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.14.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 41.43%. The firm had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Thomas J. Clayton sold 94 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.53, for a total value of $27,497.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.91, for a total transaction of $358,692.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 293,632 shares of company stock worth $65,490,459. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

