BHZ Capital Management LP Sells 41,210 Shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

BHZ Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 62.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,210 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 484.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 341.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 236.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $177,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Midwest Bancorp stock opened at $18.03 on Tuesday. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $190.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.05 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FMBI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.40 to $22.67 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Midwest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

First Midwest Bancorp Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

