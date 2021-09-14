BHZ Capital Management LP Has $204,000 Stake in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

BHZ Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of 1st Source during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 1st Source by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in 1st Source by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 854,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,653,000 after purchasing an additional 213,207 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in 1st Source in the 1st quarter worth about $393,000. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of 1st Source stock opened at $45.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.19. 1st Source Co. has a 12 month low of $28.72 and a 12 month high of $51.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.43 and a 200 day moving average of $46.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. 1st Source had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 29.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 1st Source Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

In other 1st Source news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.34 per share, for a total transaction of $108,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

