BHZ Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

BHZ Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,701 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of Metropolitan Bank worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 331.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 6,065 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,631,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Metropolitan Bank during the first quarter valued at about $1,176,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Greg Sigrist acquired 1,600 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.35 per share, with a total value of $98,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nick Rosenberg sold 1,005 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $64,470.75. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Metropolitan Bank stock opened at $78.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.27 million, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.35. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $80.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.42 and a 200-day moving average of $62.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $43.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.02 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 28.29%. Research analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

