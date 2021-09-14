BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BeyondSpring Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of cancer therapies. The Company’s lead product consists of into a Phase 3 clinical trial as a direct anticancer agent in non-small cell lung cancer and a Phase 2/3 clinical trial in the prevention of chemotherapy-induced Neutropenia. BeyondSpring Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BYSI. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on BeyondSpring in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BeyondSpring in a report on Friday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BeyondSpring presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

NASDAQ BYSI traded down $0.87 on Tuesday, hitting $22.56. 1,002,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.47 and a quick ratio of 7.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.61. BeyondSpring has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $882.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BeyondSpring will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BeyondSpring in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BeyondSpring in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $626,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in BeyondSpring by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BeyondSpring by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 6,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in BeyondSpring by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.09% of the company’s stock.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

