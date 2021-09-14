Betterment LLC Purchases 519 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,030,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,201,000 after buying an additional 1,237,135 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,825,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,694,000 after buying an additional 933,427 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5,463.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 927,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,234,000 after buying an additional 911,189 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,133,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,022,766,000 after buying an additional 736,201 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 995.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,596,000 after buying an additional 688,458 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $107.12 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $75.46 and a twelve month high of $111.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.26.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

