Betterment LLC Has $288,000 Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Betterment LLC cut its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TIP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,377,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,808,318,000 after buying an additional 1,751,808 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 217.4% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 480,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,608,000 after buying an additional 889,952 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,626,000 after purchasing an additional 399,232 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2,198.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,851,000 after purchasing an additional 305,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 746,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,716,000 after purchasing an additional 277,844 shares in the last quarter.

TIP stock opened at $129.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.52. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $123.51 and a 1 year high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

