Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Research Coverage Started at Truist

Truist started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a positive rating and a $85.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.25.

NYSE BERY opened at $63.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Berry Global Group has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $70.90.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BERY. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 1,230.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

