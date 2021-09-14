Berenberg Bank Raises 888 (LON:888) Price Target to GBX 600

888 (LON:888) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 470 ($6.14) to GBX 600 ($7.84) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on 888. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) price objective on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of 888 from GBX 490 ($6.40) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of 888 from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 470 ($6.14).

Get 888 alerts:

Shares of 888 traded up GBX 17.80 ($0.23) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 412.80 ($5.39). 2,055,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,466. 888 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 177.40 ($2.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 456 ($5.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 390.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 387.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 129.00.

In other news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn bought 24,000 shares of 888 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 391 ($5.11) per share, with a total value of £93,840 ($122,602.56).

About 888

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for 888 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.