Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 184 Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 184 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.3% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.4% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 10,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,800.87, for a total transaction of $18,766,866.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,524 shares in the company, valued at $71,177,585.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,781.68, for a total value of $468,581.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,721,179.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,408 shares of company stock valued at $72,494,297 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,867.19 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,172.29 and a 1 year high of $1,940.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,813.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,565.94. The company has a market capitalization of $52.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,495.00 to $1,630.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,602.00 to $1,646.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,786.60.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.