Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 215.7% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000.

VNLA opened at $50.14 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $50.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.17.

