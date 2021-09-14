Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $303,000 Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 11.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABB. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ABB by 145.8% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB during the first quarter worth $38,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ABB by 25.0% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of ABB during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB during the first quarter worth $49,000. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABB stock opened at $36.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.74 and a 200-day moving average of $34.09. ABB Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $24.07 and a fifty-two week high of $38.03.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 20.29%. ABB’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

ABB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $36.61 target price on ABB and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group set a $36.78 target price on ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays set a $36.78 price objective on ABB and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.78 price objective on ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.74.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

