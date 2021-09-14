Belpointe Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,865,000.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 38,650 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 51.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. 69.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APAM opened at $51.35 on Tuesday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $57.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 175.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.05 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, dropped their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

