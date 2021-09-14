Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,548 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.31% of Belden worth $7,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Belden during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Belden by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Belden in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Belden in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Belden in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BDC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.20.

In related news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $368,322.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,480.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Belden stock opened at $57.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.60 and its 200-day moving average is $49.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Belden Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $59.13.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.38 million. Belden had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 4.56%. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.27%.

About Belden

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

