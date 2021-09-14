BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) vs. Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) Financial Review

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) and Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BeiGene and Northwest Biotherapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeiGene $308.87 million 109.33 -$1.60 billion ($19.13) -19.04 Northwest Biotherapeutics $1.29 million 839.04 -$529.82 million N/A N/A

Northwest Biotherapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BeiGene.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.1% of BeiGene shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Northwest Biotherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of BeiGene shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of Northwest Biotherapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for BeiGene and Northwest Biotherapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BeiGene 2 1 6 0 2.44 Northwest Biotherapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

BeiGene presently has a consensus target price of $346.71, indicating a potential downside of 4.81%. Given BeiGene’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BeiGene is more favorable than Northwest Biotherapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

BeiGene has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northwest Biotherapeutics has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BeiGene and Northwest Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeiGene -138.52% -33.26% -23.31% Northwest Biotherapeutics -34,505.68% N/A -1,094.93%

Summary

BeiGene beats Northwest Biotherapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Northwest Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of personalized immune therapies for cancer. It offers DCVax technology platform, which uses activated dendritic cells to mobilize a patient’s own immune system to attack their cancer. The company was founded by Alton L. Boynton on March 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

