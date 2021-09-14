Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $112.52 Million

Analysts predict that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) will post sales of $112.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $119.04 million and the lowest is $106.00 million. Bassett Furniture Industries posted sales of $91.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full year sales of $454.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $428.65 million to $481.23 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $466.22 million, with estimates ranging from $445.00 million to $487.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bassett Furniture Industries.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $124.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.21 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 4.18%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BSET shares. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

BSET stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.08. The company had a trading volume of 108,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,635. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.84. The company has a market capitalization of $186.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $37.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Bassett Furniture Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is currently 116.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $571,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 731.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 111,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $629,000. Institutional investors own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bassett Furniture Industries (BSET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.