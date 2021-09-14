Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.43.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BASFY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Basf from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.29 price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BASFY opened at $19.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.34. Basf has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $21.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $23.80 billion during the quarter. Basf had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 14.61%. Equities research analysts expect that Basf will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Basf

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

