Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BASF is the world’s leading chemical company: The Chemical Company. Its portfolio ranges from chemicals, plastics, performance products and agricultural products to oil and gas. As a reliable partner BASF creates chemistry to help its customers in virtually all industries to be more successful. With its high-value products and intelligent solutions, BASF plays an important role in finding answers to global challenges such as climate protection, energy efficiency, nutrition and mobility. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BASFY. Baader Bank upgraded Basf to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Basf from €72.00 ($84.71) to €77.00 ($90.59) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.29 price objective on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Basf has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.07.

OTCMKTS BASFY opened at $19.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $71.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.61 and its 200-day moving average is $20.37. Basf has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $21.77.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $23.80 billion for the quarter. Basf had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Basf will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

