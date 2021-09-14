Basf (ETR:BAS) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $66.53

Basf Se (ETR:BAS)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of €66.53 ($78.27) and traded as low as €64.45 ($75.82). Basf shares last traded at €64.56 ($75.95), with a volume of 1,493,458 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently commented on BAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on Basf in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Basf in a research report on Monday, July 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Basf in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on Basf in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €80.80 ($95.06).

Get Basf alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €66.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €68.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.72, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $60.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.79.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.