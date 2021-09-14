Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 253,568 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 2,710,824 shares.The stock last traded at $10.15 and had previously closed at $10.34.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JP Morgan Cazenove raised Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Barclays to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from 230.00 to 240.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group raised Barclays to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from 210.00 to 220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Barclays to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.20.

The company has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 7.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.90%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 268.0% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Barclays in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Barclays by 64.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Barclays in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Barclays in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

