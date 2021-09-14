Barclays Analysts Give Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) a €16.70 Price Target

Barclays set a €16.70 ($19.65) price target on Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on G. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group set a €16.10 ($18.94) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €18.44 ($21.69).

Assicurazioni Generali has a 1 year low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a 1 year high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

