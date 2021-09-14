Band Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $311.57 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Band Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $8.85 or 0.00019588 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $311.57 million and $74.46 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Band Protocol has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00060053 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002791 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.94 or 0.00150306 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00013622 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $334.78 or 0.00740672 BTC.

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol (BAND) is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol . Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

