Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) by 103.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,579 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bancroft Fund were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BCV. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bancroft Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Ceera Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bancroft Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Bancroft Fund by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bancroft Fund by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

BCV opened at $31.04 on Tuesday. Bancroft Fund Ltd. has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $36.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

In other Bancroft Fund news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $62,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,866,814.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Bancroft Fund Profile

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE MKT: BCV) operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities with the objectives of providing income and the potential for capital appreciation; which objectives the Fund considers to be relatively equal, over the long-term, due to the nature of the securities in which it invests.

