Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 53.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 421,523 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,695 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 14,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,633,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,676,000 after purchasing an additional 492,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter worth about $539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco stock opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.66. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.93.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Equities analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.0036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.11%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.40 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Banco Bradesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.70.

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

