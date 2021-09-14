Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Director Buys $283,680.00 in Stock

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Director Pedro Henrique Mariani purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.56 per share, with a total value of $283,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE BLL traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.65. 2,451,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,983,527. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.70. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $77.95 and a 12 month high of $102.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Ball by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its holdings in Ball by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 26,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Ball by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ball by 3.4% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Ball by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

BLL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.17.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

