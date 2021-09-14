Bakkavor Group plc (BAKK) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.64 on October 15th

Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.64 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:BAKK opened at GBX 125 ($1.63) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.61. Bakkavor Group has a 52 week low of GBX 57.80 ($0.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 143.80 ($1.88). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 123.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 124.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £724.28 million and a PE ratio of 14.00.

About Bakkavor Group

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, prepares and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, salads, soups and sauces, dips, food-to-go products, fresh cut salads, sandwiches and wraps, and bakery products.

