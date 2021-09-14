Bakkavor Group plc (BAKK) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.64 on October 15th

Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.64 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON:BAKK opened at GBX 125 ($1.63) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.61. Bakkavor Group has a 52 week low of GBX 57.80 ($0.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 143.80 ($1.88). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 123.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 124.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £724.28 million and a PE ratio of 14.00.
About Bakkavor Group
See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?
Receive News & Ratings for Bakkavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.