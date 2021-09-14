B. Riley Weighs in on NMI Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NMIH)

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of NMI in a report issued on Friday, September 10th. B. Riley analyst C. Johnson now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.65 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.60. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for NMI’s FY2023 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. NMI had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 43.40%.

NMIH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

Shares of NMIH stock opened at $22.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. NMI has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $26.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NMI by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,686,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,500 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in NMI by 20.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,695,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,065,000 after acquiring an additional 625,118 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in NMI by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,678,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,683,000 after acquiring an additional 27,082 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in NMI during the second quarter valued at about $68,426,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in NMI by 3.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,477,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,699,000 after acquiring an additional 91,741 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

