B. Riley Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT)

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasterCraft Boat currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.20.

NASDAQ MCFT opened at $25.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. MasterCraft Boat has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $33.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.21.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 73.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 2,135.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 109,216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and produces boats under two product brands, MasterCraft and Aviar .

