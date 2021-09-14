Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Azul (NYSE:AZUL) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Bank of America currently has $20.80 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $15.00.

AZUL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Azul in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Azul from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Azul from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Azul has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.74.

NYSE:AZUL opened at $20.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.77. Azul has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $29.45.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $321.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.06 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Azul will post -4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Azul by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,996,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,419 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Azul by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,270,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968,910 shares during the period. Permian Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Azul in the 1st quarter valued at $18,544,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Azul by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 890,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,975,000 after purchasing an additional 143,476 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Azul by 7,749.4% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 769,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,531,000 after purchasing an additional 759,441 shares during the period. 1.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

