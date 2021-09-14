Axis DeFi Reaches 1-Day Volume of $14,329.00 (AXIS)

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 14th. Axis DeFi has a total market capitalization of $534,379.09 and $14,329.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axis DeFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000548 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Axis DeFi has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00062237 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002815 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.27 or 0.00146049 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00013656 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.74 or 0.00818787 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00043347 BTC.

Axis DeFi Profile

Axis DeFi (AXIS) is a coin. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. Axis DeFi’s official website is axisdefi.com . Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

Buying and Selling Axis DeFi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axis DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axis DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

