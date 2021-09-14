Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Now Covered by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Aware stock opened at $4.17 on Monday. Aware has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $6.52. The stock has a market cap of $89.78 million, a P/E ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.81.

Get Aware alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aware by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 487,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 13,212 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aware during the first quarter valued at about $443,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aware during the second quarter valued at about $266,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aware by 4.9% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,037,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 48,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Aware by 0.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Aware, Inc is a biometrics software and services company. The firm’s products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems, which are capable of determining or verifying an individual’s identity. It also provides interoperable, standards-compliant, field-proven biometric functionality, and are used to capture, verify, format, compress and decompress biometric images, as well as aggregate, analyses, process and transport those images within biometric systems.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Aware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.