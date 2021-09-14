Aviva PLC Purchases 22,183 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Aviva PLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 221,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 22,183 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $21,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $99.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $63.16 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.78. The firm has a market cap of $59.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EMR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.95.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

