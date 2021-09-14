Aviva PLC Has $21.98 Million Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Aviva PLC cut its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 430,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,562 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $21,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth $336,474,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 43.9% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,694,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,544 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 19.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,722,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540,699 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth $85,821,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 37.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,663,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BAM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

NYSE BAM opened at $55.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.20 and its 200-day moving average is $49.43. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $57.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $87.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 1.25.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $18.29 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -433.33%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

