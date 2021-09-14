Aviva PLC Grows Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,454 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $25,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter worth $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 103.1% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on FedEx from $365.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.52.

FedEx stock opened at $261.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $230.27 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 21.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.51%.

In related news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,256. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596 over the last quarter. 8.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.