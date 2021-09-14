Avient Co. (AVNT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.
Avient has a payout ratio of 28.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Avient to earn $3.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.9%.
Shares of NYSE:AVNT opened at $47.69 on Tuesday. Avient has a 1 year low of $24.26 and a 1 year high of $54.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.29.
About Avient
Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.
