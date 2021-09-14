Avient Co. (AVNT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.

Avient has a payout ratio of 28.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Avient to earn $3.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.9%.

Shares of NYSE:AVNT opened at $47.69 on Tuesday. Avient has a 1 year low of $24.26 and a 1 year high of $54.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.29.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avient will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avient

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

