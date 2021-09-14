Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 1,894 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 6.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKH. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Hills during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Black Hills in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Black Hills by 36.4% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Black Hills in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $67,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $137,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,981.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $274,080 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BKH opened at $67.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.46. Black Hills Co. has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $72.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.30 and its 200 day moving average is $67.78.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.59%.

BKH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Sidoti raised their price objective on Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Black Hills presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

