Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 1,677 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,521 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Harrington Investments INC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% in the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 14,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 29,298 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 28,365 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $49.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.477 dividend. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 40.30%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

