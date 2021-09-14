Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $673,000 Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,108.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.1% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 125.4% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period.

VT opened at $106.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.19. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $77.64 and a twelve month high of $107.74.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

