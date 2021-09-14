Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $270.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $269.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.62. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $175.98 and a 1 year high of $277.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

