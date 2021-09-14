Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Stock Position Reduced by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 51.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,002 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 33,092 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALV. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Autoliv during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Autoliv in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Autoliv by 40.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,029 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Autoliv by 227.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,218 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ALV opened at $88.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.84. Autoliv, Inc. has a one year low of $68.49 and a one year high of $108.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.18). Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.40) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is 78.73%.

In other news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $123,798.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,093.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ALV. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.75.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

