Atria Investments LLC Purchases 32,756 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Atria Investments LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 111.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 32,756 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 99,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after buying an additional 22,905 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 27,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 14,960 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 67,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 571,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,042,000 after purchasing an additional 16,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $81.80 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $60.97 and a 12-month high of $82.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.01.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

