Atria Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $5,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $148.72 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.98 and its 200 day moving average is $143.22. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $123.34 and a 52 week high of $152.65.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

