Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $306.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATLKY. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Atlas Copco to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from SEK 500 to SEK 540 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATLKY traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.38. 38,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,241. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91 and a beta of 0.88. Atlas Copco has a 52 week low of $43.83 and a 52 week high of $70.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Research analysts predict that Atlas Copco will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

