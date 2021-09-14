ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Shares Down 3%

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP)’s share price traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.83 and last traded at $3.83. 780 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,415,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.72 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, began coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advent International Corp MA acquired a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,105,025,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,156,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,541,000. Lakewood Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,622,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,731,000. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP)

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

